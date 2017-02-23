Fun in school made easy in Pottsville

READY TO LEARN: St Ambrose Catholic Primary School students Sage, Izaak, Oriana, Mia and Kobe enjoy one of the new classrooms.

ST AMBROSE Catholic Primary School in Pottsville has finally finished construction in time for the new school year.

Opening in 2015, this latest project was part of the final stage of the expansion of the primary school, including eight new classrooms, a toilet block, extension to the school hall and administration block.

School principal Brian Laybutt said the new classrooms and facilities were a great asset to the students and staff.

"All the classrooms are pretty contemporary in their designs,” Mr Laybutt said.

"The kids have stand-up desks. It's providing a learning environment that promotes kids' engagement.

"The stand-up desks can allow students to not necessarily sit to learn, they can also sit on the floor, they can stand, they can sit on a beanbag and we have chairs that wobble so kids can actually move. The days of rows and sitting still, they don't happen here; if they want to sit still they can, but they don't have to.”

Mr Laybutt said the construction, which started in March last year, had created a great space for children to learn and play.

"We sort of weathered the storm as far as dealing with the construction, making sure the children were safe but what we've ended up with is just beautiful,” he said.

"We've got designated play areas for passive play, an adventure area and out the back is where the kids play on an open field.”

Mr Laybutt said the new expansion could make space for the school's projected maximum student intake of 380 within four years of opening its gates.

"We started in 2015 with 143 students and now today we have 254 students,” he said.