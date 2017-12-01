Menu
Fun times ahead for our little Possums

CUBBY FUNDS: Cr Reece Byrnes , MP Justine Elliot, Josie Jamieson, Max Howarth , Karen Shackell , Nicola Jamison and Karyn Howarth . Scott Powick
Aisling Brennan
by

CHILDREN attending Possums Community Preschool will soon be able to enjoy a brand new cubby house after receiving funding from the Federal Government's Stronger Communities Programme.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot announced the $10,000 funding this week would be used to upgrade the preschool's playground facilities, which were badly damaged during the March floods.

"The project will allow for the preschool to install a new cubby house and rebuild the gathering circle,” Mrs Elliot said.

"These inclusions will create a welcoming space as well as enhancing the children's learning in a culturally sensitive way.”

Director Karen Shackell said the funding was a welcome boost.

"It's contributed to our rebuild and will help the preschool in the physical makeover,” she said.

"It's an exciting opportunity for us and we're extremely grateful.

"(The cubby house) is going to be a symbol of strength in the earth for the children and will be a reminder for us of the floods and resilience.”

The preschool will hold an open day early next year to celebrate the upgrades.

Topics:  justine elliot possums community pre-school stronger communities program tweed flood 2017

Tweed Daily News
