Menu
Login
FUNDING BOOST: Minister for Sport Stuart Ayres, Toby Shapland and Nationals candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin at Murwillumbah.
FUNDING BOOST: Minister for Sport Stuart Ayres, Toby Shapland and Nationals candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin at Murwillumbah. Contributed
News

Funding boost for Active Kids program

19th Feb 2019 9:44 AM

THE NSW Government's Active Kids program will be doubled after an announcement made last weekend.

Eligible children will receive two $100 vouchers each calendar year from 2020 to keep them involved in sport.

Almost 6000 vouchers were issued across the Lismore electorate last year, and Nationals candidate Austin Curtain said this would have a positive impact for families.

"Families have embraced Active Kids since it was launched in January 2018, with thousands of kids using the vouchers to cover the cost of sport,” Mr Curtin said.

"This is all about making sports more accessible for more children across the state and by making it affordable for parents, we are doing our part to help make kids active and healthy.

"If your child plays cricket in the summer and soccer in winter, you can choose to use a $100 voucher to pay for cricket registration fees and then use the second $100 voucher to help offset the costs for the soccer season.”

Mr Curtin said two vouchers could not be used on the same registration and the aim of the boost was to enable children to be able to participate in sport all year.

A $100 voucher will be offered to children in the second half of this year as part of the government's announcement.

To apply for the Active Kids voucher, parents can register online with Service NSW and find a registered sport, club or organisation to use their voucher with.

active kids austin curtin funding announcement nsw politics stuart ayres
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Tweed light rail to connect to Gold Coast

    Tweed light rail to connect to Gold Coast

    Politics Plans are in the works to build a light trail from Tweed to Coolangatta Airport.

    Council to consider vote on Crown Land

    Council to consider vote on Crown Land

    Council News Council could rescind hotly debated decision

    Chef has big shoes to fill

    Chef has big shoes to fill

    Food & Entertainment Paper Daisy announces new executive chef.

    Homelessness cash injection

    Homelessness cash injection

    Politics Social housing to be developed by NSW Government in Tweed Heads.