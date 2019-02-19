Funding boost for Active Kids program

THE NSW Government's Active Kids program will be doubled after an announcement made last weekend.

Eligible children will receive two $100 vouchers each calendar year from 2020 to keep them involved in sport.

Almost 6000 vouchers were issued across the Lismore electorate last year, and Nationals candidate Austin Curtain said this would have a positive impact for families.

"Families have embraced Active Kids since it was launched in January 2018, with thousands of kids using the vouchers to cover the cost of sport,” Mr Curtin said.

"This is all about making sports more accessible for more children across the state and by making it affordable for parents, we are doing our part to help make kids active and healthy.

"If your child plays cricket in the summer and soccer in winter, you can choose to use a $100 voucher to pay for cricket registration fees and then use the second $100 voucher to help offset the costs for the soccer season.”

Mr Curtin said two vouchers could not be used on the same registration and the aim of the boost was to enable children to be able to participate in sport all year.

A $100 voucher will be offered to children in the second half of this year as part of the government's announcement.

To apply for the Active Kids voucher, parents can register online with Service NSW and find a registered sport, club or organisation to use their voucher with.