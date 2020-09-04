Funding boost: How equipment will save lives

BRAVE locals who volunteer to hang from the edge of a cliff during a rescue can feel safer doing so thanks to a boost in funding.

Tweed District Rescue Squad received $5000 from Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott on Thursday to buy the latest harnesses on the market.

President Drew Carr said the crew used harnesses for not only cliff rescues but also road crashes with a vertical rescue element.

Tweed District Rescue Squad president Drew Carr with Tweed MP Geoff Provest who braved being winched to the ceiling of the squad's headquarters. Picture: Jodie Callcott.

"That could be a vehicle over the edge or down a steep embankment. We would have to harness up to attend the collision down the hill," Mr Carr said.

"We're buying eight new vertical harnesses that have just been released onto the market and we're super excited to see that.

"They offer a whole lot more safety and comfort during those long duration jobs."

Mr Elliott said the funding was discretionary and was part of a record budget from last year.

He said it was important volunteer rescue associations were well-equipped.

"My view is if these guys are happy to give their time for free, the least we can do is make sure that they've got the best equipment available," Mr Elliott said.

GOLD COAST CRASH: VERTICAL RESCUE IN HINTERLAND

The harnesses will complement the squad's new vertical rescue equipment which Tweed MP Geoff Provest was brave enough to test.

Strapped into a harness and wearing a green coloured hard hat, Mr Provest put his trust in Mr Elliott to help winch him to the roof of the squad's headquarters.

"I took solace in the fact the Minister was actually holding my safety line," Mr Provest said with a laugh.

"I applaud the men and women of the Tweed District Rescue Squad here.

"They do a record amount in all types of weather and they put their lives are risk for the benefit of the others.

"We are very lucky to have such a dedicated crew."