Funding boost to Men's Shed security

SAFETY BOOST: Richmond MP Justine Elliot provided the Pottsville Men's Shed with funding to install security cameras. Contributed

POTTSVILLE and District Men's Shed members can now feel safe in their new home with the assistance of the Federal Stronger Communities Programme.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot announced on Wednesday the shed would receive $4250 in federal funding to install security cameras at the new temporary Black Rocks Sports Field site in Pottsville.

"They will match the federal funding of $4250, bringing the total value of the project to $8503 to install security at the Men's Shed,” Mrs Elliot said.

"The project will allow for the Men's Shed to install a comprehensive security system to prevent unauthorised and potentially unsafe access to the building.”

Pottsville Men's Shed president Michael Ryan welcomed the grant and said the installation of the security cameras would give the members peace of mind for their own safety and the shed's equipment.

"It will give (members) more confidence when leaving the place,” Mr Ryan said.

"They're not going to worry about leaving the tools here now we'll have cameras.

"If someone walks around the place, we'll have a record of it.”

Mrs Elliot said it was important the Men's Shed was supported as the group provided an outlet for its members.

"Men's Sheds have proven to reduce social isolation, enhance self-esteem, while increasing access to specific information about health,” Mrs Elliot said.

With more than 60 members, Mr Ryan said the group had continued to grow since it moved to the Black Rocks site from Pottsville Beach Public School earlier this year.

"We're getting new guys in here every week,” Mr Ryan said.

"It's a lot more open and there's a lot more room for the guys.

"Our relationship with the school was great and they certainly assisted us when we were in need.”