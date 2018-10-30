Funding for Tweed Coast Road upgrade hits speed bump

PLANS: Tweed Shire Council will have to source other funding to upgrade Tweed Coast Road to four lanes.

PLANS: Tweed Shire Council will have to source other funding to upgrade Tweed Coast Road to four lanes. Scott Davis

PLANS to upgrade Tweed Coast Rd to four lanes have hit a speed bump, following a lack of funding.

Tweed Shire Council was unsuccessful in receiving funding under the Federal Regional Fund to upgrade Tweed Coast Rd to four lanes from the Chinderah interchange to Casuarina Town Centre.

Council had hoped the funding would fast-track the upgrade for completion by 2022, to align with the opening of Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen.

Since the location of the hospital was announced in April, residents have raised concerns about the poor quality of the surrounding roads in Cudgen and fears for future gridlock.

But council's roads and stormwater manager Danny Rose said the funding setback wouldn't stop plans to upgrade the road.

"The four-laning project has been a long-term road upgrade to service new growth areas at Kings Forest, West Kingscliff and Casuarina,” Mr Rose said.

"The hospital's nominated location in this same area was another driver for the project's nomination.

"The hospital site was not predicated on four-laning of Tweed Coast Rd.

"We have begun discussions with Health Infrastructure about other proposed upgrades to roads surrounding the Cudgen site.”

Mr Rose said council would look at other alternatives to fund the road upgrades, as projects such as West Kingscliff and Kings Forest progressed.

"Council is seeking feedback from the department that administers the grant regarding our unsuccessful application,” he said.

"It is noted that from over 300 applications from across Australia only 16 were selected to move to the next stage.

"The four-laning project remains in Council's Tweed Road Development Strategy and Developer Contribution Plan. We will continue to work on the detailed design and approvals for the project while a funding source is determined.

"This could be a combination of developer contributions, upgrades provided by developers, future grants, or council's own funding.”