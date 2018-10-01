Funding gushes in to repair Tweed's Anzac memorial fountain

FLOWING: The Anzac Memorial fountain is working again.

THE bubbling sounds of the Anzac Memorial Fountain at Chris Cunningham Park can be heard again thanks to federal funding.

Tweed Heads and Coolangatta RSL Sub-Branch received $19,000 through the Armistice Centenary Grants program to facilitate a commemorative event and restore the fountain.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said the grants allowed clubs to celebrate the 100th anniversary since armistice was signed to end the First World War.

"These grants have been designed to deliver local projects and activities to communities like ours, to commemorate Australia's role in the First World War and pay tribute to service men and women,” she said.

For information about the grants, visit www.communitygrants.gov.au.