Funding gushes in to restore Tweed's Anzac fountain

TWEED will soon be bubbling with Anzac pride once more, as Tweed Heads and Coolangatta RSL Sub-branch receives much-needed funding to repair its beloved memorial fountain.

Usually the key feature of Anzac Day ceremonies in Chris Cunningham Park, the fountain next to Twin Towns Services Club hasn't flowed with water in years due to disrepair and piping issues.

But now the RSL plans to turn the taps back on sooner rather than later thanks to more than $50,000 in funding from the Federal Government, the Queensland and New South Wales Government, Tweed Shire Council and self funding.

"We'll be able to have it up and running soon,” sub-branch secretary Dr John Griffin said.

"It'll work the same as before. In the past the ground would become saturated with water when it was turned on.

"The contractors are all ready to go but we found out at the last minute there's a pipe problem.”

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said she was pleased the $10,000 in federal funding through the Armistice Centenary Grants program was going towards restoring the fountain.

"The First World War had a significant impact on our country that is still felt today, especially the birth of the Anzacs and the Anzac spirit,” Mrs Elliot said.

"Chris Cunningham Park and the Anzac Memorial Fountain remains an important local war memorial, commemorating the contribution of Australian armed forces.

"The Anzac Memorial Fountain provides permanent recognition for those who fought and died in the service of our country and an opportunity to enshrine their legacy by educating future generations.

"In recognition of the importance of this unique and much loved memorial, over $50,000 is being invested to restore and protect the fountain.”

The refurb should be completed ahead of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistace, signalling the end of the First World War on November 11, 1918 with a special re-enactment planned for the significant milestone.