Menu
Login
FLUSH WITH FUNDS: Norman Henstridge, Richmond MP Justine Elliot, Dr John Griffin, Joe Russell, David Bell, Deputy Mayor Reece Byrnes sitting on the Tweed Heads main memorial fountain.
FLUSH WITH FUNDS: Norman Henstridge, Richmond MP Justine Elliot, Dr John Griffin, Joe Russell, David Bell, Deputy Mayor Reece Byrnes sitting on the Tweed Heads main memorial fountain. Contributed
News

Funding gushes in to restore Tweed's Anzac fountain

Aisling Brennan
by
31st Aug 2018 3:00 PM

TWEED will soon be bubbling with Anzac pride once more, as Tweed Heads and Coolangatta RSL Sub-branch receives much-needed funding to repair its beloved memorial fountain.

Usually the key feature of Anzac Day ceremonies in Chris Cunningham Park, the fountain next to Twin Towns Services Club hasn't flowed with water in years due to disrepair and piping issues.

But now the RSL plans to turn the taps back on sooner rather than later thanks to more than $50,000 in funding from the Federal Government, the Queensland and New South Wales Government, Tweed Shire Council and self funding.

"We'll be able to have it up and running soon,” sub-branch secretary Dr John Griffin said.

"It'll work the same as before. In the past the ground would become saturated with water when it was turned on.

"The contractors are all ready to go but we found out at the last minute there's a pipe problem.”

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said she was pleased the $10,000 in federal funding through the Armistice Centenary Grants program was going towards restoring the fountain.

"The First World War had a significant impact on our country that is still felt today, especially the birth of the Anzacs and the Anzac spirit,” Mrs Elliot said.

"Chris Cunningham Park and the Anzac Memorial Fountain remains an important local war memorial, commemorating the contribution of Australian armed forces.

"The Anzac Memorial Fountain provides permanent recognition for those who fought and died in the service of our country and an opportunity to enshrine their legacy by educating future generations.

"In recognition of the importance of this unique and much loved memorial, over $50,000 is being invested to restore and protect the fountain.”

The refurb should be completed ahead of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistace, signalling the end of the First World War on November 11, 1918 with a special re-enactment planned for the significant milestone.

armistice day justine elliot mp memorial fountain tweed heads and coolangatta rsl sub-branch
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Kingscliff's future is on the table

    Kingscliff's future is on the table

    Council News The draft Kingscliff Locality Plan is up for discussion with the community

    • 31st Aug 2018 4:00 PM
    Last farm in Bilambil Heights set for development

    Last farm in Bilambil Heights set for development

    Property The site could be turned into an estate of more than 60 homes.

    Finals hit Tigerland tomorrow: Here's what you need to know

    Finals hit Tigerland tomorrow: Here's what you need to know

    Sport Tigers coaches answer key questions ahead of finals.

    Weekend hack: Four things to do in the Tweed

    Weekend hack: Four things to do in the Tweed

    News A few handy Fathers Day tips headline our weekend guide to the Tweed

    Local Partners