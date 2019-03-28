Funding having positive impacts for horses and environment

IT IS being hailed as a new management system which will increase horse well-being and reduce environmental impacts.

The first project through the Tweed Shire Council's Innovative Solutions Grant Fund has been funded to the, and the recipients for the $4000 grant have high praise for the initiative. Melanie Moss from Stokers Siding received grant funding to adopt the Equicentral System at her property, which links paddocks to a communal surfaced yard area.

The project involves establishing a hardstand area with shelter, fencing and drainage works.

Ms Moss said the new system she is hoping to implement will have benefits including having an enclosed shelter for horses during rain and compaction and erosion of the soil in paddocks.

"My property plan is to implement a system of sustainable equine management with good land management practice, which will not only have a positive impact on my horses' well-being, but also on the health and productivity of the land,” Ms Moss said.

"By changing the traditional way of keeping horses separately in large, singular paddocks, I am aiming to run all my horses together and implement a hardstand or loafing area for the horses to congregate, with access to each paddock on a rotational basis.”

Ms Moss' projects was described by council program leader Eli Szandala , "sustainable system that saves time, money and effort and increases the health of horses and pasture”.

The grant funding is allocated for projects across a number of categories including sustainable agriculture, waste management and river health.