HELPING VISION: The Seeing Eye Dogs Appeal has now started.
News

Fundraising for seeing eye dogs

Rick Koenig
by
7th May 2019 11:44 AM

PETBARN in Tweed Heads is accepting donations to the Seeing Eye Dogs Appeal until the beginning of June.

The appeal, which runs until June 2, aims to raise more than $600,000 to cover the costs of breeding, training, caring for puppies and matching Seeing Eye Dogs to as many people as possible.

Petbarn Tweed Heads store manager Len Hibble said highly trained dogs allowed Australians who were blind or had low vision to travel independently and navigate obstacles in a quicker and more efficient manner than they otherwise could.

"They can also help alleviate the effects of social isolation and contribute to an all-round better quality of life,” he said.

Residents can show their support to the Seeing Eye Dog appeal by visiting Petbarn in Tweed or by visiting www.pet barn.com.au/services/pet-foundation#donate.

seeing eye dog seeing eye dogs appeal
Tweed Daily News

