23°
News

Fundraising keeps our service afloat

Glenda Ashby | 16th Jun 2017 3:51 PM
NEED YOUR HELP: Point Danger Marine Rescue radio operator Gary Burch and unit commander Glenda Ashby keep an eye on coastal traffic.
NEED YOUR HELP: Point Danger Marine Rescue radio operator Gary Burch and unit commander Glenda Ashby keep an eye on coastal traffic. Yvonne Gardiner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MARINE RESCUE POINT DANGER: Saving lives on water

FOR our volunteers to keep the search and rescue service we provide for the boating community, fundraising plays an important role.

Marine Rescue Point Danger has been privileged to receive the support of the local community over the past 52 years. Without their financial support, lives could have been jeopardised. The importance of having a Marine Search and Rescue organisation in the community is due to the large range of water activities in the area.

The unit has collection boxes in different businesses throughout the Tweed and Coolangatta areas. It is much appreciated receiving these donations and has helped the unit towards its operational cost and purchase of specialised equipment. If you have a business within the local community and would like to help make a difference and fundraise for Marine Rescue Point Danger, contact the unit on 07 5536 9333. Arrangements will be organised for one of our volunteers to install our fundraising collection box within your business. This will show your support of an emergency service working within your community.

The Search and Rescue co-ordination centre is located at the Captain Cook Memorial and Lighthouse at Point Danger, which straddles the border of NSW and Queensland. We have our fundraising Wishing Well at this site and you can throw in a coin and make a wish and our wish in return is to thank you for your support.

We extend a welcome to all to come in and browse through our refurbished gift shop with eftpos facilities available. You can buy that special gift for a loved one or treat yourself. Ice-creams and drinks are available with all funds received helping the unit to continue to save lives on the water. Our wonderful group of volunteers are there to answer any questions you may have on Marine Rescue, local attractions or the awesome view enjoyed by all. Marine Rescue NSW Art Union has been drawn and congratulations to the lucky winners. The results are on Marine Rescue Point Danger's and MRNSW Facebook pages.

We received great support from the community and visitors to the area including online sales. MRNSW has 45 units throughout NSW and Point Danger came in 4th with the most sold tickets through the Art Union. All funds raised from the MRNSW Art Union by Point Danger stays within the unit and will provide a stronger budget for future projects.

I would personally like to thank our local supporters and visitors in helping with our major fundraising event for 2016/17 and to all our volunteers who worked tirelessly to support the Art Union and help make it a success for the unit.

Glenda Ashby, Pt Danger Unit Commander

* A safety reminder to boaties please log on and log off with Marine Rescue Point Danger through VHF Channel 16 or 27 mHz Channel 88. All MRNSW Units are monitoring these channels 24x7 for the safety of our boaters.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  marine rescue point danger saving lives on water

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Tigers keen to claw out of mid-season slumping

Tigers keen to claw out of mid-season slumping

Returning player-coach returns to boost Tigers

Capturing beauty of the ocean in motion

FROZEN IN TIME: The recent large swell created some incredible wave formations off Fingal Head.

BEHIND THE LENS: Photographic tips from our columnist Ryan Fowler

Boxing in the blood for Tweed athlete

GLOVING UP: Murwillumbah boxer Carter McHugh training at Murwillumbah Boxing Club on Wednesday.

"Dad was a fighter and I just love doing it”

Bridge opens after flood damage

OPEN: The temporary bridge on Upper Burringbar Rd has now opened.

Residents can now access their properties.

Local Partners

Flood report reveals multi-million dollar repair bill

Residents urged to read report as council gets set to submit multi-million dollar insurance claim

Can you help this family search for their father's past?

Italian prisoner of war Salvatore Genovese was billeted on a farm in the Murwillumbah area during the Second World War. Mr Genovese is pictured on the far right of the man in the middle who is believed to be the farm owner. Mr Genovese's son Carlo is searching for the farm or the farmer's family. His father referred to the farmer as Mr Ivanis or Mr Evans.

Salvatore Genovese was billeted in Murwillumbah in 1944.

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

IT’S easy to forget that there was a time not so long ago where Network Ten reigned supreme in Australian TV ratings.

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

Singer Katy Perry smiles during an interview in Berlin, Germany, 29 May 2017. Perry's new album "Witness" is released on 9 June 2017.

As an artist, Katy Perry isn’t interested in accolades

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

Xbox One X revs up for 4K gaming

Forza Motorsport 7 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS launches at E3.

Xbox One X will retail from November 7 in Australia for $649

Well Maintained Apartment a Short Walk to the Heart of Coolangatta

18/72 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 2 $460,000 ...

FIRST INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 20TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything...

Modern Three-Bedroom Ground Floor Unit

6/114 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 $300,000 ...

This spacious three-bedroom unit is ideally situated on the ground floor at the end of a small block of only 6. Conveniently located within minutes to local...

Peaceful Single Level Villa - Over 55&#39;s

29/1 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Town House 2 1 1 $325,000

Enjoy absolute privacy in this over 55's villa nestled away amongst tranquil manicured gardens. This beautifully presented, low maintenance home is ready for the...

Sublime Living In Superb Location

9B Bourke Lodge Drive, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 4 2 4 Interest Above...

This unique impeccably presented, 7 year old, Currumbin Valley acreage property offers a charming blend of classic elegance and modern-day convenience. Designed...

Click here to &#39;ADD TO CART&#39;

8/100 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $259,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 17 JUNE 11:00 - 11:30AM Now here is a very tidy unit just waiting for a new owner to move in or invest. Conveniently located to...

High Income Earning Property with Development Potential (STCA)

26 Margaret Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 7 4 2 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 17TH 1:00 - 1:30PM Sure to attract the attention of a range of buyers, this duplex pair rest on a flat, 632m2 block close to...

Position Perfect

39 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 3 4 $1,475,000

Capturing ocean views from an exclusive and elevated position, this homes design has truly embraced a seamless flow between easy living and contemporary...

Ultimate Lifestyle Property with 35m of Tweed River Frontage and Direct Deepwater Access

22 Sandpiper Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 2 2 Auction On-Site

An exceptional lifestyle opportunity awaits in this brick and tile waterfront residence. Offering over 35m of Tweed River frontage, just moments from the main...

Private, Double Storey Family Home Just minutes from the Sand

4 Attinga Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 1 3 $620,000 ...

Enjoying the best of both worlds, this home is surrounded by natural bushland in a quiet cul-de-sac with the convenience of being just 900 metres from pristine...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 17TH JUNE 11:00 - 11:30AM Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is...

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!