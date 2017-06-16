Fundraising keeps our service afloat

MARINE RESCUE POINT DANGER: Saving lives on water

FOR our volunteers to keep the search and rescue service we provide for the boating community, fundraising plays an important role.

Marine Rescue Point Danger has been privileged to receive the support of the local community over the past 52 years. Without their financial support, lives could have been jeopardised. The importance of having a Marine Search and Rescue organisation in the community is due to the large range of water activities in the area.

The unit has collection boxes in different businesses throughout the Tweed and Coolangatta areas. It is much appreciated receiving these donations and has helped the unit towards its operational cost and purchase of specialised equipment. If you have a business within the local community and would like to help make a difference and fundraise for Marine Rescue Point Danger, contact the unit on 07 5536 9333. Arrangements will be organised for one of our volunteers to install our fundraising collection box within your business. This will show your support of an emergency service working within your community.

The Search and Rescue co-ordination centre is located at the Captain Cook Memorial and Lighthouse at Point Danger, which straddles the border of NSW and Queensland. We have our fundraising Wishing Well at this site and you can throw in a coin and make a wish and our wish in return is to thank you for your support.

We extend a welcome to all to come in and browse through our refurbished gift shop with eftpos facilities available. You can buy that special gift for a loved one or treat yourself. Ice-creams and drinks are available with all funds received helping the unit to continue to save lives on the water. Our wonderful group of volunteers are there to answer any questions you may have on Marine Rescue, local attractions or the awesome view enjoyed by all. Marine Rescue NSW Art Union has been drawn and congratulations to the lucky winners. The results are on Marine Rescue Point Danger's and MRNSW Facebook pages.

We received great support from the community and visitors to the area including online sales. MRNSW has 45 units throughout NSW and Point Danger came in 4th with the most sold tickets through the Art Union. All funds raised from the MRNSW Art Union by Point Danger stays within the unit and will provide a stronger budget for future projects.

I would personally like to thank our local supporters and visitors in helping with our major fundraising event for 2016/17 and to all our volunteers who worked tirelessly to support the Art Union and help make it a success for the unit.

Glenda Ashby, Pt Danger Unit Commander

* A safety reminder to boaties please log on and log off with Marine Rescue Point Danger through VHF Channel 16 or 27 mHz Channel 88. All MRNSW Units are monitoring these channels 24x7 for the safety of our boaters.