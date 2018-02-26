Funds to help flood-hit businesses bounce back

SOUTH Murwillumbah businesses which were hit hard in the March 2017 floods will receive a helping hand, after the State Government announced $3 million for a "land swap”.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the funding, from the NSW Climate Change Fund and announced on Monday, would help about six businesses move from the South Murwillumbah Industrial Estate to the newer, flood-free Industry Central precinct.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the funds, secured for the Tweed Shire Flood Mitigation Land Swap Project, was a great outcome for businesses.

"This deal means the affected businesses will not only be able to set up and operate in a new convenient location without the worry of flooding, they will also gain more land in the process,” he said.

"I know this announcement will be extremely reassuring for local businesses.

"As a former small business owner myself, I know how hard and stressful it can be to run a business, let alone face stresses like the risk of flood.”

Mr George said the project was made possible after Tweed Shire Council general manager Troy Green approached the Premier and Mr Barilaro shortly after the floods.

"We all saw the devastating effects of ex tropical Cyclone Debbie last year,” Mr George said.

"(This) announcement means those businesses will avoid the sort of devastation that comes with severe weather and floods.”

The new 16.11 hectare plot of land is located in the Industry Central precinct at South Murwillumbah.

Mr George said eligible businesses were already in discussions with the council.