Furious England star goes ballistic

Jason Roy was absolutely furious when he was wrongly given out in England's World Cup semi-final win over Australia, blowing up at the umpires and refusing to leave the pitch as his side closed in on victory.

Roy was the star of the show in England's blistering run chase as it charged into a World Cup decider for the first time since 1992, obliterating the Aussies in a one-sided show at Edgbaston.

The opening batsman smoked nine fours and five sixes - three of them from one Steve Smith over - as he top scored with a spectacular 85 from 65 deliveries but he wanted to be there when the winning runs were hit and lost the plot when denied that opportunity.

With the score on 147, he attempted to hook Pat Cummins and Alex Carey gloved the ball behind the stumps. The Aussies appealed and umpire Kumar Dharmasena was uncertain about what call to make before raising his finger.

Roy was certain he didn't get any bat or glove on it and immediately challenged the decision as Dharmasena signalled to go upstairs to the third umpire. The only problem was, England didn't have any reviews left.

It wasted its one incorrect challenge when Roy's opening partner Jonny Bairstow went upstairs after being given out LBW to Mitchell Starc. Replays confirmed he was plumb, so he was out for 34 and England was all out of challenges.

Roy and Dharmasena both forgot that fact before the official realised his mistake and told Roy he couldn't review the decision because Bairstow had burned it. The news he had to go back to the dressing room set Roy off deluxe.

He fumed at both umpires as the man at square leg, Marais Erasmus, came in to help explain what was going on.

But the explanation didn't appease Roy, who continued ranting and gesticulating. He was complaining Dharmasena was going to extend his arms for a wide before sticking his finger in the air.

The stump microphone heard Roy calling the situation "f***ing embarrassing" and there were more than just a few harsh words spouted by the angry Englishman as social media also erupted.

Roy simply did not want to leave the middle as he was denied the chance to post his 10th - and what would have been his most important - ODI century, but there was nothing that could save him.

Many on Twitter suggested rather than raging at the officials, Roy should have been directing his anger at Bairstow for wasting the team's only review on a decision that was never going to be overturned.

Former English Test tweaker Graeme Swann certainly thought so.

At the other end, Joe Root had a word to his batting partner as steam blew out of his ears on his way back to the pavilion.

Roy wasn't in a hurry to return, trudging back slowly with his helmet off. He raised his bat to soak up the applause of an adoring Birmingham crowd, who appreciated his valuable knock in taking England one step closer to what would be a maiden World Cup triumph.

Post match, he was given the all clear to participate in the World Cup final but fined 30 percent of his match fee for dissent.

Roy's innings seized the momentum from the start of England's innings and crushed any hopes Australia had of causing an upset after posting a modest 223. Only Steve Smith (85) and Alex Carey (46) showed any resistance in the face of a ruthless English bowling attack that dismantled the top order then came back to finish the job and bowl the Aussies out in 49 overs.

Justin Langer's men will have been desperate for early breakthroughs to keep themselves in the hunt but Roy and Bairstow were simply too good, playing diligently at the beginning to see off the brand new ball before unleashing.

Bairstow was the first to go after the pair put on a 124-run stand and after Roy departed in a fit of rage, Eoin Morgan (45 not out) and Root (49 not out) combined to guide England to the target with eight wickets in hand.

