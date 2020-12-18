Further report needed in double fatality court case

DISCUSSIONS are to take place between the defence and prosecution in the case against a man charged over a double fatality on the North Coast.

Richard Alexander Davis, 29, from Brunswick Heads, is yet to enter formal pleas to his charges, including two counts each of manslaughter, dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.

He is also charged with not keeping left of a dividing line, not keeping left of a median strip and not turning right from the correct side of a centre line.

Mr Davis was not required to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court when his case was mentioned on Wednesday.

Police will allege Mr Davis was driving a Nissan Juke which collided with the vehicle of Northern Rivers couple Anne and Peter Bolan about 11.45am on September 1 last year.

Mrs Bolan, 79, was a passenger in the Toyota Hilux her husband was driving.

Paramedics attempted to revive her but she passed away at the scene.

Her husband, 80, was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital and passed away several days later.

Defence solicitor Vince Boss told the court on Wednesday both parties were seeking an adjournment.

He said while the matter was listed for charge certification this week there was a professional report that “does require further investigation”,

“We don’t expect the report we need to get to be available until (January or February),” Mr Boss said.

The court heard a prosecutor involved was also not available until late February.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy confirmed the court had received a charge certificate, which confirms the formal charges the DPP will proceed with.

The prosecution and defence are expected to meet for a case conference on March 5 and the case will return to court on April 16, 2021.