Future planning ace for club

CREAM OF THE CROP: Terranora Tennis Club juniors get into the swing of things at the Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre.

A TERRANORA tennis facility has launched a bold plan to become one of the sport's premier locations in the state.

Opened 12 years ago, the Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre contains three hard courts and two clay courts and caters to a member base of 160 players, including elite junior talent.

"We're probably the most unique tennis facility between Brisbane and Sydney,” club president Rob Nienhuis said

"We're now in the process of putting in three grass courts - we'd then have three surfaces from the three major tournaments.”

Extra courts would allow the club to expand on its junior pathway program, which offers elite coaching from former professional players and professional coaches.

By adding ex-tour pro Brendon Moore - who is a current hitting partner for the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka - the club has become ground zero for junior stars.

"He's been with us for about a year now and he's attracted all the elite players from around the district,” Nienhuis said.

"His number one is 10-year-old Caspian Tuckwell, who recently won a NSW state championship, and eight out of a total of 16 kids here have been invited to the North Coast Academy of Sport for tennis.”

The club also has former John Newcombe Tennis Ranch coach Tom Brownhill, who will take elite 15 and 16-year-olds on as apprentice coaches to transition them through to the US-based ranch and the US college system.

"Two of our kids have gone through the system and they're over there right now,” Nienhuis said.

Nienhuis said the club's long-term vision was to expand to 12 courts and host pro players and tours.

"Plans include a centre court and space for mobile stands,” he said.

"We want to work in with Arkinstall Park so that when they hold tournaments the overflow can come here, and also use these facilities as practice courts.

"Hopefully we can consider putting on a few matches here as well.”

The grass court installation is expected to start later this year.