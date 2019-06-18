Menu
Hockey

Gabi Nance back into the Australian fold with selection

Michael Doyle
by
18th Jun 2019 9:00 AM

HOCKEY: After taking a break from the sport, Kingscliff star Gabi Nance is back into the national fold.

The former Hockeyroos player has been named in the national development squad, after taking a hiatus to play in the top league in the Netherlands.

Nance was part of Australia's silver medal campaign at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and has spent the last year reigniting her passion for the game.

Hockeyroos head coach, Paul Gaudoin, said he was thrilled to have the international star back in the Australian system.

"Gabi Nance has been playing in what's probably the best league domestic league, so while she's not been in Australia, she's been playing at a very high level and we obviously know her very well,” he said.

"She's been a Hockeyroos player and we are thrilled to have her back in Australia.”

Based in Kingscliff, Nance has also represented South Australia.

Nance has been joined by Roos Broek and Amy Lawton in the 15-person squad.

