Gaga’s dog walker shot and pets stolen

by Lee Brown
26th Feb 2021 6:25 AM

 

Lady Gaga's dog walker was reportedly shot in the chest four times in Los Angeles Wednesday night by gunmen who stole two of the superstar's beloved bulldogs - with the distraught star offering a $500,000 reward.

Ryan Fischer was ambushed close to his home in West Hollywood as he walked Gaga's dogs Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo at around 10pm, according to TMZ.

He was rushed to a local hospital while Koji and Gustavo were stolen, a source close to Gaga confirmed to the New York Post.

Video at the scene showed a man on the ground still clinging to one dog, which the Daily Mail said was Miss Asia. The victim appeared to be alert and talking to officers, KABC said.

Gaga - who is in Italy - is so distraught she is offering $500,000 to get her dogs back, with no questions asked, sources told The Post.

 

 

Mr Fischer "is thankfully recovering well," the source said.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that it was not clear if the thieves knew the dogs belonged to Gaga, saying French Bulldogs are often targeted because they are in high demand.

Lady Gaga has offered a $500,000 reward for the recovery of her dogs after they were stolen in LA. Picture: @ladygaga/Instagram
Lady Gaga has offered a $500,000 reward for the recovery of her dogs after they were stolen in LA. Picture: @ladygaga/Instagram

 

The LAPD confirmed the shooting but said it was too early to know "if it was a robbery" or if anything else was taken. A spokesman said the victim was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspects took off in a white vehicle and are still on the loose, the spokesman said.

Representatives for Gaga did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and is published here with permission.

 

 

Originally published as Gaga's dog walker shot and pets stolen

