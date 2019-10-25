Gai thinkin’ mile just right for budding star

Jockey Tim Clark rides Just Thinkin' to victory in race 5, the Dulcify Stakes during the Sydney Markets Run To The Rose Day at Rosehill Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, September 14, 2019. (AAP Image/Simon Bullard) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Jockey Tim Clark rides Just Thinkin' to victory in race 5, the Dulcify Stakes during the Sydney Markets Run To The Rose Day at Rosehill Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, September 14, 2019. (AAP Image/Simon Bullard) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

GAI Waterhouse described Faretti as her dominant colt and Just Thinkin' as an exciting young talent. If racing's first lady is right, then the star three-year-olds could clean up the feature races at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Faretti makes his stakes debut in the Listed $200,000 Brian Crowley Stakes (1200m) while Just Thinkin' is lining up in inaugural $1 million Bondi Stakes (1600m).

Ladbrokes price assessors have the pair at the top of early betting markets with Faretti the $2.35 favourite and Just Thinkin' the $4.00 favourite.

Waterhouse, who trains in partnership with Adrian Bott, has a huge opinion of Faretti, the sale-topper at the 2018 Magic Millions Sales when it took a bid of $2 million to secure him.

Faretti, a son of super sire I Am Invincible, has only been to the races twice for an unplaced run on soft ground in the Silver Slipper back in autumn before resuming with a Kensington maiden win earlier this month.

Waterhouse is convinced Faretti has the ability to handle the steep rise in class from a midweek maiden to stakes level.

"Faretti is our gun colt, he's so exciting,'' Waterhouse said.

"He has always been the dominant colt of our stable and his work has been super this week, Adrian couldn't be happier with him. The colt is absolutely thriving.''

In 2008, Waterhouse blazed a similar trail with a brilliant three-year-old colt, Northern Meteor.

He emerged from a midweek maiden to claim the Brian Crowley Stakes in then track record time before winning the Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes at Flemington next start.

Waterhouse hasn't ruled out sending Faretti to Melbourne for the Coolmore Stud Stakes next week if he makes a statement in the Randwick race.

"We will just wait and see how he goes on in the Brian Crowley,'' the Hall of Fame trainer said. "If he was to win really easily then the Coolmore could be an option. The only problem is that race is a week away but when Northern Meteor did it he had a two week gap.

"There is also the Magic Millions in January to think about with Faretti but let's get through (Saturday) first.''

Waterhouse said Just Thinkin' game effort when fourth in the Spring Champion Stakes convinced her to bring the gelding back to 1600m for the Bondi Stakes rather than press on to Victoria Derby at 2500m.

"Adrian and I just feel he is isn't quite ready for the Derby trip this spring but he will next autumn,'' Waterhouse said.

"This race is worth a lot of money and although it is a little bit tricky having to bring him back in trip, we know he is very fit and racing well. He is a very talented horse and is pleasing Adrian enormously. He puts himself on speed and enjoys racing like that.''

Waterhouse and Bott also have Ready To Prophet in the Group 3 $200,000 The Nivison (1200m) and Rapido Chaparro lines up in the Listed $140,000 City Tattersalls Club Cup (2400m).

Ready To Prophet ran only eight to Mizzy in the Sheraco Stakes last month but she has since impressed in a Gosford barrier trial win.

"She had a bit of a plateau in her training but she has come through that in a major way,'' Waterhouse said. "We really think she will run well.''

Rapido Chaparro is arguably the most improved horse at Tulloch Lodge after his tough, frontrunning effort to win the Port Macquarie Cup (2000m).

"He's a gorgeous horse, he has a wonderful attitude because all he wants to do is please you,'' Waterhouse said. "He is by a great stallion in High Chaparral who I have had a lot of success with over the years. Typically, they improve with aged and he is another one doing just that.''

Meanwhile, Hush Writer has come out of his impressive St Leger Stakes win at Randwick last week in good order with Waterhouse still hopeful the Japanese-bred stayer can squeeze into the $8 million Melbourne Cup field on November 5.

"We are going to run Hush Writer in the Hotham (Handicap) next week,'' Waterhouse said. "He needs to win that race to get into the Melbourne Cup. He's such an improved horse and for a stayer, he has an electrifying turn of foot.''

Erno up for challenge

Erno is not going to the $1 million Bondi Stakes as an afterthought, according to trainer Kim Waugh.

Instead, Waugh has deliberately tailored Erno's spring with the rich Royal Randwick race in mind, even giving the gelding a lead-run over 1600m to ensure he was ready for this race.

"As soon as they announced this race we thought Erno would be the right fit for it,'' Waugh said. "He has drawn nicely, there looks to be some pace in the race so hopefully he will settle just in behind them and get the right run.''

Erno has won three races (and three seconds) from his seven starts. He has been tested against older horses in each of his for outings this spring and shaped promisingly every time.

This sequence includes his tough Warwick Farm in very heavy conditions before beating all but the promising mare Tricky Gal over 1600m also at Warwick Farm last start.

"We are hoping having that nice run over 1600m will stand him in good stead,'' Waugh said.

"He really looks unbelievable, he's so fit and healthy, and he has been working great. He gets back to a firm track and that should suit him better.''

Erno, to be ridden by Jason Collett, is rated a $10 chance in early Bondi Stakes betting behind Just Thinkin' at $4.00 favouritism.

Waugh revealed she purchased Erno, a son of Rubick, for just $70,000 at the Magic Millions Yearlings Sales last year.

Coolmore stallion Rubick is hot property these days as the sire of The Everest winner Yes Yes Yes. Erno looks a bargain buy for Waugh now as the three-year-olds has already earned more than $130,000 prizemoney and is a very real chance of winning the $580,000 first prizemoney cheque out of the Bondi Stakes.

Waugh said she has always liked Rubick as a sire but was particularly interested in Erno as a yearling because she trained his dam, Little Mary.

"I only had Little Mary for two preparations before she suffered a tendon injury and was retired to stud,'' Waugh said.

"She did win a race over 2100m at Wyong one day by a big margin so she had ability.

"Erno looks like Rubick, he's not really that big but he is a very nice type and he might have her constitution.''

