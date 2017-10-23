Gala plans take flight for aviation school

GOOD CAUSE: Carolyn Thorburn and Jarryd Dickens at Australian Wings Academy.

GOOD CAUSE: Carolyn Thorburn and Jarryd Dickens at Australian Wings Academy. Liana Turner

THE aviation industry has banded together to help a colleague in need, through a fundraiser spearheaded by staff at a Tugun flying school.

Jarryd Dickens is a flight instructor at Australian Wings Academy, based at the Gold Coast Airport.

The school's ranks include pilots and students from both sides of the border, and Mr Dickens said they had gathered some big names from across aviation for the upcoming Fly Pink gala night.

It's a campaign that was first launched by Qantaslink pilot Susan McHaffie after her aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer.

This has seen pilots across the country don pink epaulettes in support of breast cancer awareness.

Mr Dickens said it was heartening to see his colleagues and students band together in a show of unity for those who had been affected by breast cancer.

"Fly Pink was an initiative started by Susan McHaffie in 2015,” he said.

"Basically, all the Qantaslink pilots started swapping their epaulettes for pink ones.

"At this point in time, on their website they've got a number of companies that support it.

"We're one of the only general aviation (groups) and the only flying school that's involved with it at the moment.

"And no one's run something quite like this before.

"It's our second year supporting Fly Pink but our first time we've done a charity gala.”

The cocktail-attire gala will feature a pink carpet, live music and magician along with a charity auction.

He said Ms McHaffie would speak at the gala, along with Qantaslink chief pilot Adrian Young, making the event a coup for aspiring pilots or anyone interested in aviation in general.

"It's a great networking opportunity as well,” Mr Dickens said.

AWA general manager Carolyn Thorburn said they had welcomed a strong response so far from staff and students alike.

"We're getting on board to help (Susan) raise awareness,” Ms Thorburn said.

"We've had some great donations of prizes, and a lot of them are to do with flying, like trips away.”

Ms Thorburn said it was great to see their instructors, other staff and students get behind the cause. But she encouraged more of the wider community to join their night of charitable fun.

"Even our students' parents have jumped on board,” she said.

"Everyone's so excited. Some are buying special pink suits... and I think it's a really cool opportunity for everyone to get together.

"What we need is the rest of their (region) to come on board as well.”

The Fly Pink gala night will be held from 6pm this Friday, October 27 at Skypoint on the Gold Coast.

For more info find FlyPink Charity Gala & Auction on Facebook.

For tickets, visit australianwingsacademy.com.