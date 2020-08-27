Gale-force winds make it tough going on baseball field

BATTER UP: Workers player Lachlan Coe was ruthless with the bat, hitting three singles and a double against Brothers in Division 3 on Saturday August 22, 2020.

BATTER UP: Workers player Lachlan Coe was ruthless with the bat, hitting three singles and a double against Brothers in Division 3 on Saturday August 22, 2020.

AN UNDEFEATED Norths dominated Casino in Division 3 on Saturday, beating the visitors 10-2, while Workers kept alive grand final hopes with a 19-7 win over Brothers.

Norths started with a run in the first before strong third and fourth innings scoring four a piece and a final run in the fifth.

Always strong with the bat, Norths had more of a challenge hitting into gale-force winds, but managed to find the gaps.

Darren Jackson hit Norths only double in the third as their lead-off batter, setting his side up to capitalise.

Norths had seven singles in the game, with Haddan Johnston recording multiple hits.

Jacob Buscall and Jacob Yates came through, both hitting triples, but Casino really struggled to be productive offensively.

Lucas Myers was affective on the mound, striking out five and allowing only three walks, before being replaced by relief pitcher, Paul Latta, who allowed two hits yet no runs.

Liam Hatfield began pitching for Casino, striking out one but allowing three walks.

Yates replaced Hatfield in the third, pitching four strikeouts and walking three.

In the other Division 3 game, Workers were determined against a struggling Brothers team taking all three points.

Workers were slow to start, scoring one run in each of the first, second and third innings, but capitalised on errors in the fourth, running 12 across the plate.

They added another four in the fifth, 11, which were scored off the back of an error.

It was a family affair for Workers when father and son, Lachlan and Rowan Coe were ruthless with the bat, hitting three singles and a double and two doubles and a single respectively.

Brothers Hudson and Cooper McMahon also were handy with the bat, hitting a triple, and a single and double respectively.

Jayden Woods hit the only extra base hit for Brothers with a triple in the fifth while Dean Priestly was the only player on his team to have multiple hits.

Xavier Thacker started on the mound for Brothers, allowing 11 hits, three walks and two strike outs before being replaced by Daniel Lacey.

Workers used four pitchers on the day, with Hudson and Cooper McMahon, Trevor Clark and Rowan Coe each allowing few hits.

Next Saturday Workers take on the undefeated Norths, while Casino plays for more points against a Brothers team desperate for a win.

RESULTS

Major League

Redbirds defeated Norths 11-10 (in extra innings)

Brothers defeated Workers 9-6

Div 1

Redbirds defeated Ballina 14-12

Workers defeated Brothers 10-3

Div 2

Bears defeated Redbirds 6-4

Pirates defeated Rangers 14-7

Div 3

Norths defeated Casino 10-2

Workers defeated Brothers 19-7

U20

Workers drew Redbirds 4-4

Senior League

Norths defeated Workers 10-4

Junior League

Norths defeated Redbirds 12-5

Workers defeated Brothers 16-7