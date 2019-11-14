Menu
Barry Hall and Paul Gallen. Picture: Alex Coppel.
Boxing

Gallen shortens as fighters weigh-in

14th Nov 2019 11:26 AM

Aussie punters are jumping on Paul Gallen ahead of Friday night's Code War heavyweight boxing fight against Barry Hall.

The undefeated ex-NRL star has shortened from $1.80 to $1.68 since the TAB opened its market on the fight on October 26, with Gallen receiving 73 per cent of bets. Hall has drifted from $2.20 to $2.

Despite the much-talked about two-minute rounds, punters aren't expecting the fight to go the distance with a Gallen TKO/KO at $2.70 and a Hall finish at $3.50 the two most popular outcomes.

One punter is so confident in Gallen's chances he plonked $7000 on the former NSW skipper on Thursday morning.

After Wednesday's press conference saw a few sparks fly, a tense stand-off is expected at today's weigh-in.

Hall has been posting regular training updates to his Instagram and looks in incredible shape for a 42-year-old but Gallen has arguably been the fitter man in all nine of his bouts as a professional.

