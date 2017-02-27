Gallery: A show of force for oval site

The Pottsville community turned out in force at Black Rocks Sports Field to show their support for the Men's Shed.

THEY came by foot, by bike, by car, mobility scooter and even by guide dog, as the Pottsville community turned up in force to show their support for the Men's Shed at Black Rocks.

More than 200 people gathered at Black Rocks sports field on Sunday as part of a mass convoy in support of the relocation of the Pottsville and District Men's Shed from their temporary demountable at the local school.

A convoy of around 80 residents left Pottsville Beach Primary School on Sunday morning to make the 4km symbolic walk to Black Rocks, joined along the way by hundreds more, some waving placards, others tooting their car horns.

Tweed Shire councillors Reece Byrnes, Warren Polglase and James Owen as well as former councillor Carolyn Byrne and former mayor Barry Longland also participated. The convoy comes as councillors prepare to vote on March 16 on whether to grant a temporary five-year licence to the PDMS to set up shop on the southern edge of the oval. The vote was deferred last November in the face of opposition from koala activists concerned about the impact the shed may have on the surrounding koala population.

The vote is expected to go in the Men's Shed favour after Cr Byrnes announced he would change his position to help put an end to the hostilities surrounding the issue.

Liz Ross, Kerrie Anderson, Tracey Murray and Celeste Murray set up a drinks station on the 4km route to Black Rocks. Nikki Todd

Black Rocks resident Matthew France, who helped coordinate the convoy, said he was "extremely happy” with the support shown by the community.

"This level of support on the day obviously means that an overwhelming majority of the community supports the Men's Shed,” he said.

Mr France said he would like to see the two groups come together in the future.

"I strongly believe the koala group, working with the Men's Shed along with the community can make a tangible impact on the environment,” he said.

"It will give an opportunity for children to learn, respect and have a deep feeling of ownership of the area when they come down to help the group.”

PDMS president Michael Ryan said he was overwhelmed by the support.

"The community has had the opportunity to show their support of the Black Rocks oval and they want to use it as a community facility,” Mr Ryan said.

Several people with a disability participated in the event, including vision impaired Men's Shed member Ben Dieriks, who walked with the aid of a guide dog.

"Right now where it is at Pottsville Primary School is completely unsuitable,” he said.

"I think the Black Rocks site will be perfect.”