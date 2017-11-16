GALLERY: A stylish end to school for college

CONGRATULATIONS to the class of 2017, who last week sat their final school exams.

Formal season is in full swing, with the last of our high schools celebrating the milestone this week.

Pictured here are students from Mount St Patrick College at Murwillumbah, who met at Budd Park along the Tweed River last Friday before heading to the college to continue their celebrations.

Tweed Daily News will publish a special insert including the best photos from all of the region's high schools on the first Saturday of December. Make sure you get your copy.