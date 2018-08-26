GALLERY: Banana Festival in all its glory

THE rain stayed away and the sun shone down as residents packed Murwillumbah's CBD to cheer on the 63rd annual Tweed Valley Banana Festival parade on Saturday.

Children and parents - many donned in trademark banana yellow - lined the streets as the hour-long procession snaked its way through the CBD en route to its final stop at the showgrounds.

Led by two mounted policemen and the traditional banana float complete with festival mascot Banana Jim, the parade featured everything from Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers to vintage cars, rock 'n' roll dancers and a groovy dancing monkey.

Murwillumbah's diversity was on full display, with parade participants featuring several fire trucks, nurses waving banners for increased staff ratios, to the town's significant Hare Krishna population chanting some of their mantras.

Penny and Angela Gibson and Pops, Hugh Croft enjoying the Banana Festival 2018. Nikki Todd

Hugh Croft, a former Murwillumbah local who now calls South Tweed home, enjoyed the festivities with his grandchildren.

"I'm a devoted fan,” Mr Croft said.

"I think this is what Australia is losing; people having a bit of a yell and clearing the throat, having a bit of fun, it's great for the kids.”

Banana Queen 2017 Billie Goodsell enjoys her last wave as she prepares to hand over the crown. Nikki Todd

For outgoing Banana Queen, Billie Goodsell, the parade brought to an end two years of involvement with the festival, starting with fundraising before she was crowned Queen in 2017. She would pass on her mantle to this year's recipient later in the day.

"Today is my last day as Queen and it has been so much fun,” Ms Goodsell said.

"The festival gives us a chance to celebrate our local farmers and show off their produce, while it's given me a chance to hang out with the other girls and fundraise for charity.

"It's going to be sad to hand my crown over but I've had such a great time. This festival has been going for 63 years - it's a great tradition.”

Banana Farmers Ethan McKeever of Dulguigan and cousin Jabara Callaghan of Uki showing off their wares. Nikki Todd

New generation of banana farmers Ethan McKeever of Dulguigan and his cousin Jabara Callaghan of Uki, were showing off their wares at the festival.

"We're here with the Banana Growers Association for the Tweed,” Mr McKeever said.

"We're here to show off the industry and help us get a bit of recognition for what we do. We've bounced back well since last year's flood, thanks to the DPI. A big shout out to them.”