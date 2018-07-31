GALLERY: Business blossoms at 2018 BEATS awards

FOOD: The team from Potager won the 2018 BEATS Excellence in Small Business - Matt Doors, Ryan Severn, Peter Burr, Sal Yadav, Kylie Kawecki and Tom Cadwell.

FOOD: The team from Potager won the 2018 BEATS Excellence in Small Business - Matt Doors, Ryan Severn, Peter Burr, Sal Yadav, Kylie Kawecki and Tom Cadwell. Scott Powick

ALL the hard work and long hours put in by Tweed businesses has paid off as employers and employees celebrated their success at the 2018 Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire (BEATS) on Saturday.

It was a night of glitz and glamour as the winners of the 19 awards were named, with a few businesses, including Varela and Swift Pharmacy and Potager A Kitchen Garden taking out more than one award each.

"We put our customers first so it's a reward for looking after people that we really love,” Business of the Year winner Con Varela said.

Kingscliff Chamber of Commerce president and BEATS host Mark Humphries said the awards highlighted how business in the Tweed was building momentum.

"We've got so many positive economic factors going on in our shire, with all the infrastructure and development happening,” he said.

"I feel very positive that our employment and our future is being shored-up over the next three to five years.”

NSW Business Chamber Regional Manager Jane Laverty thanked said the three Business Chamber's from Tweed, Kingscliff and Murwillumbah for working together to celebrate local businesses.

"These chambers have done something special - they worked collaboratively and created a partnership committee to bring their business communities an awards program of excellence and they have done a tremendous job,” Ms Laverty said.

"Our priority is to support Australian business to grow and succeed and we have seen much of that success at BEATS 2018.”