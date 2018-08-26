GALLERY: Dutton comes out trumps at police ball

Tweed Byron Police Superintendent Wayne Starling with wife Kylie, flanked by Sgt Bradyn Murphy and Sgt Chris Davis at the inaugural Police and Community Ball at Seagulls Club on Saturday night.

Tweed Byron Police Superintendent Wayne Starling with wife Kylie, flanked by Sgt Bradyn Murphy and Sgt Chris Davis at the inaugural Police and Community Ball at Seagulls Club on Saturday night. Scott Powick

PETER Dutton may have lost the leadership spill but his wife at least won the major raffle at the inaugural police ball held on the Tweed overnight.

The former Home Affairs minister - and former police officer - Mr Dutton and his wife Kirilly were guests of honour at the glamorous police ball held at Seagulls Club, which attracted 600 guests all dressed to the nines.

The Duttons were joined by several of the nations's top police brass, including Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin, NSW Police Commissioner Michael Fuller, Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart and Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan, all there to raise money for sick children at the Tweed and Gold Coast hospitals.

Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller, and Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin dressed to the nines at the inaugural Police and Community Police Ball. It is the first time all three agencies have joined together in such a way. Scott Powick

Commissioner Colvin, who flew up from Canberra for the night, said it marked the first time the three police bodies had come together to raise money at such an event.

"It's great the three agencies can come together to raise money for a great cause,” Comm Colvin said.

"The heart of policing is about the community, and there is nothing more in keeping with the spirit of the community than helping to raise money for sick children.

"This is the first time we have all come together like this but hopefully not the last.”

Former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton takes a selfie with Tweed MP Geoff Provest at the Police and Community Charity Ball at Tweed Heads on Saturday. Scott Powick

Thousands of dollars were raised at the event, compered by Sydney shock-jock Ray Hadley, with Kirilly Dutton coming out tops when her key opened the door to the grand prize - a boat backed to the brim with donated goods.

"The bloke that stopped the boats, won the boat,” quipped Mr Hadley.

The Duttons were certainly star attractions, with a non-stop line-up for people vying for selfies with the man who stopped the nation last week, after sparking a leadership spill that led to Malcolm Turnbull being replaced as Prime Minister by Scott Morrison.

"It's a nice way to finish a tough week,” Mr Dutton said.

"There's a lot of goodwill and... I'm very grateful for the reception we've had.

"I've always been very grateful for what the police service taught me and the values that it instilled in me. And I try and give back to police wherever possible.”

What was Peter Dutton doing on the Tweed last night?

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling said he was thrilled with the turnout, which he described as "really humbling”.

"The police know that the community's with them, right alongside them,” Supt Starling said.

"It's made a significant difference, I believe, to a number of lives, especially children.

"It's been good for the relationship between NSW, Queensland and AFP, it's been healthy for the police themselves and fantastic for the wider community that attended.”