GALLERY: Flood water rises in M’bah as residents evacuate

AS South Murwillumbah and some surrounding areas prepare to evacuate, resident Conal Healy shared his photos of the impending floodwater.

Residents are preparing to evacuate after the State Emergency Service issued warnings in South Murwillumbah and Tumbulgum.

>>>EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY: Residents told to leave as water rises

An Evacuation Order has been issued for Tweed River at Condong, Tumbulgum and surrounding areas to evacuate the high danger area via Tweed Valley Way.

The areas affected are:

Properties on the Tweed Valley Way north of Murwillumbah

Condong and Tumbulgum

The low-lying areas of Tygalgah and surrounding areas.

Flood waters have begun to close low-lying roads, and the Tweed Valley Way to the north of Tumbulgum.

Murwillumbah flood water rises as residents prepare to evacuate

There is an Evacuation Centre at Wollumbin High School, 94 North Arm Road, Murwillumbah.

Meanwhile, be aware of any road closures and if the road is flooded - forget it!