GALLERY: Forces unite to stand against domestic violence

TAKING A STAND: Gold Coast police brace against the NSW Riot Squad team in the tug-o-war at the White Ribbon Day event in Coolangatta on Friday, November 24.

TAKING A STAND: Gold Coast police brace against the NSW Riot Squad team in the tug-o-war at the White Ribbon Day event in Coolangatta on Friday, November 24. Liana Turner

WE HAVE made headway but there's still a long way to go.

That was the overwhelming message at the interstate White Ribbon Day event in Coolangatta on Friday afternoon.

Tweed and Gold Coast police joined together to discuss the issue, as a self-defence workshop and other discussions looked to tackle the scourge of domestic violence on both sides of the border.

Tweed/Byron LAC crime manager Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen said he'd seen too many lives damaged by domestic violence. He said police and the community must work together to continue to tackle the issue.

Queensland's South Eastern Region Assistant Commissioner Brian Codd said an increase in reporting of domestic incidents was positive.

"We have been putting so much effort into preventing (domestic-related homicides) from occurring but we've still got a long way to go,” he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Gold Coast Titans players Kane Elgey and Brenton Lawrence also attended the event.

Lawrence, the club's White Ribbon Ambassador, said sporting stars played a huge role in helping to send the right message.

"It's good to see so many people standing up against domestic violence,” he said.

"Kids do look up to us and ... it's important for them to understand that (violence) is not on in the home.”

Yukiko Nihei, from Japanese drumming group Taikoz, was among those who performed a powerful drumming show during the event.

Ms Nihei said it was important for domestic violence victims to recognise their inner strength. That's a strength expressed through their music, she said.

"We believe that everybody has god strength and power inside them,” Ms Nihei said.

"But sometimes people tend to forget it.

"When we're playing drums, you find that strength, that powerful feeling and it's very important.”

As part of the White Ribbon event in Queen Elizabeth Park, police officers from either side of the border took part in a tug-o-war challenge.

While the local Tweed police weren't involved - the Public Order and Riot Squad, in town for Schoolies, did the honours - NSW claimed victory in all three matches.

White Ribbon Australia works to prevent violence against women.

On average throughout a 12-month period, one woman is killed each week by a current or former partner.

For more information about the organisation or to donate, visit www.whiteribbon.org.au.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, you can phone 1800RESPECT (1800737732), Lifeline on 131114 or the Aboriginal Family Domestic Violence Hotline on 1800019123.