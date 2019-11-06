Menu
GALLERY: Glitz and glamour at Murwillumbah races

Jodie Callcott
6th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
THE RACE that stops the nation has been run and won.

But Melbourne Cup Day is much more than the races at tracks across Australia.

The glitz and the glamour off the track is what keeps punters excited throughout the whole day.

In Murwillumbah, race lovers, fashion fanatics and social butterflies flocked the Tweed River Jockey Club for a day of entertainment.

Check out our gallery of pictures we took at the Tweed River Jockey Club on Melbourne Cup Day, 2019.

