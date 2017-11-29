GALLERY: Junior Oztag takes to the field

TEAMS competing in the junior Oztag finals left everything on the field as they battled it out for the title of winning the first grand final at the new home of the Tweed Coast Junior Oztag.

After moving the competition from Cudgen Leagues Club to Twin Towns Juniors Club at Banora Point this season, organiser Rob Barone said the boys' and girls' under-11/12 and under-13/14 teams performed very well at the new fields.

"Everything ran pretty smoothly,” he said.

"We even had a double extra time for the under-13/14 boys' final, which is pretty rare.

"Everyone's getting to the same level of skill and that's what we're looking for, we don't want the competition to be too one-sided.”

With 350 kids competing in this year's competition, Barone said organisers were already planning to make 2018 bigger and better for the Tweed Coast.

"We're going to run a family competition starting next February, so that will get the kids involved with their parents,” Barone said.