Menu
Login
News

GALLERY: Junior Oztag takes to the field

RUN: The Pink Panthers won their under 11-12 grand final.
RUN: The Pink Panthers won their under 11-12 grand final. Scott Powick
Aisling Brennan
by

TEAMS competing in the junior Oztag finals left everything on the field as they battled it out for the title of winning the first grand final at the new home of the Tweed Coast Junior Oztag.

After moving the competition from Cudgen Leagues Club to Twin Towns Juniors Club at Banora Point this season, organiser Rob Barone said the boys' and girls' under-11/12 and under-13/14 teams performed very well at the new fields.

"Everything ran pretty smoothly,” he said.

"We even had a double extra time for the under-13/14 boys' final, which is pretty rare.

"Everyone's getting to the same level of skill and that's what we're looking for, we don't want the competition to be too one-sided.”

With 350 kids competing in this year's competition, Barone said organisers were already planning to make 2018 bigger and better for the Tweed Coast.

"We're going to run a family competition starting next February, so that will get the kids involved with their parents,” Barone said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  oztag tweed coast juniors oztag twin towns juniors club

Tweed Daily News
'I ran out of the shed in disbelief...'

'I ran out of the shed in disbelief...'

Man denies intentionally burning down fisherman's shed

The Buttery here to help 'ice' drug users

COUNSELLOR: Sam Hickingbotham.

YOGA, art therapy, mindfulness and meditation are some techniques.

High speed crash on the Pacific Highway

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service was tasked during the night to a high speed motor vehicle collision between two cars on the Pacific Highway near Banora Point.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has taken a man to hospital

Murder accused and best mate never had 'any dramas'

Paul Gathercole has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Girlfriend's horror as man lay outside with horrific injuries

Local Partners