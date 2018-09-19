GALLERY: Kingscliff, Casuarina are Tweed's hockey champions

CHAMPIONS: Kingscliff men's hockey team is the best in the Tweed.

TWEED Border Hockey Association has held its senior grand finals, with Kingscliff and Casuarina winning the men's and women's trophies respectively.

With Tweed's very best going head-to-head, the matches were edge-of-your-seat kind of affairs, starting off with the Division 1 Women's final between Kingscliff and Casuarina .

The girls in goals. Matthew Lewis

Kingscliff took the lead after the first goal, but soon after Casuarina fought back with an equaliser. But Kingy snagged back the lead before half-time to have the upper-hand.

After the break, Casuarina came out hard, scoring two goals off penalty strokes to win the match 3-2.

Kingscliff's Division 1 Men, on a high after winning the Gold Coast competition, were in the zone right from the start of their final against Waratahs Bobcats, quickly taking the lead in the opening half.

But the Waratahs didn't give up, pushing back with a few goals early in the second half to make things interesting.

Kingscliff goalkeeper Kelvin Jordan played an exceptional game protecting his sides' goal, keeping the Waratahs' score to a minimum as Kingscliff finished the game strong, prevailing 5-3.

Women`s man of the match - Lisa Eglington

Men's man of the match - Kyle Jeffery-Prestwich

Results

Division 1 Men: Kingscliff 5 defeated Waratahs Bobcats 3

Division 2 Women: Casuarina 3 defeated Kingscliff Crabs 2

Division 2 Men: Kingscliff 5 defeated Casuarina United 0

Division 2 Women: Casuarina 4 defeated Kingscliff Sharks 2

Division 3 Men: Waratahs Jags 4 defeated Mullumbiby 2

Division 3 Women: Waratahs Hawks 1 defeated Murwillumbah Yellow 0

Under 17B: Waratahs Tomcats defeated Kingscliff Vikings 1-1 (2-1 SO)