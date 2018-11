KINGSCLIFF High School graduates put their best foot forward as they walked the red carpet of their Year 12 formal.

Our photographer captured the celebrations as the school-leavers arrived at Bond University last week.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Tweed Daily News will be releasing a special keepsake of the region's formals in full on Saturday, December 1.

Make sure you get your copy at a nearby newsagent.

To purchase your photos, go to tweeddailynews.com.au/photos/buy