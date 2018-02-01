GALLERY: Kingy swells delight surfers for Tweed Coast Pro

A.McGuffin rips into a big cut back during the round 2 heat 6 WSL Tweed Coast Qualifier today at Kingscliff Beach.

A.McGuffin rips into a big cut back during the round 2 heat 6 WSL Tweed Coast Qualifier today at Kingscliff Beach. Scott Powick

THE Tweed Coast Pro is heading into its second day today.

The World Surf League Qualifying Series event kicked off in strong surf at Kingscliff yesterday.

The event was moved from Cabarita due to the great conditions at Kingscliff, and will remain on the northern beach today.

The men's first two rounds were completed yesterday, along with the women's round one.

Kingscliff local Codie Klein's familiarity with the break gave her an edge which resulted in a heat-winning total of 10.50.

"This is the best I have seen the sand here for a while so thought it could be a possibility that the event would be here today,” Klein said.

"I hadn't surfed here much in the last few years but as soon as I get out there it is so familiar, which definitely helps. It's a great spot for an event and having all the shops right here it is awesome for the local community so I'm stoked to have everyone in town.”

Mia McCarthy nabbed the majority of scoring waves in her heat to also progress to the next round.

"We are so lucky to have conditions like this,” McCarthy said.

"There is a lot of current which makes it hard out there but I have been surfing here for the last few days so felt really prepared.

"The bank here (is) offering some of the most fun waves I've ever had in a contest. I hope it keeps coming over the next few days.”

Joe Van Dijk claimed the highest heat total of 17.40, while McKenzie Bowden from New Zealand nabbed 16.75 for a combination of long tube rides and aggressive lip surfing.

Bowden welcomed the strong conditions at Kingscliff, which have followed something of a lull in the swell.

"The last few events I've surfed at haven't had very good waves so this is amazing to have the conditions we have here,” Bowden said.

"Getting barrels in a heat is always so sick so I'm really pumped at the moment. I knew I was getting good scores but I had no idea if the other guys were getting better ones so had no idea if I was going to make the heat.”

Western Australia surfer Joshua Cattlin said when he'd surfed at Kingscliff before, it had offered similarly promising waves to this week.

He took out his heat with a total of 12.70.

"Last time I was here the waves were amazing as well,” Cattlin said.

"It is a little tough to pick the right ones but when you do they are amazing.

"It's so good surfing heats in waves this good. Preparing is easy because you are so excited to get out there and get one.”

The Mothernest Tweed Coast Pro will continue until Sunday and is being broadcast live on Saturday and Sunday at worldsurfleague.com.