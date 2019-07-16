GALLERY: Kirra Beach take national title

Kirra Surf Lifesaving Club have withstood a strong challenge from their Gold Coast rival to win the National Inflatable Rescue Boats Championships at Kingscliff

SURF LIFESAVING: Kirra Surf Lifesaving Club withstood a strong challenge from their Gold Coast rivals to win the National Inflatable Rescue Boats Championships at Kingscliff last weekend.

Kirra finished the championships with 47 points - 15 ahead of Kurrawa at the end of the three-day event.

The Gold Coast club capped off their impressive weekend by winning the open men's and women's IRB rescue race.

Bailie Nash, the19-year-old driver of the Kirra open female rescue team, was ecstatic with her first gold medal in open competition.

"It's amazing, I am lost for words.

"It's been a hard season and I have learnt some tough lessons, but it is only just the beginning,” she said.

The Kirra youngster also won three gold medals in the under-23 championships on Friday morning and helped push her Kirra SLSC team to claim the overall under-23 championship point score.

"It was great to be able to back up from winning three gold medals in the Under 23's and I had a little bit left in the tank, so I just thought I would give it all I got,” said.

"There was no room for error and I just had to put it all together for one last race.”

One of the true highlights of the championships came in the open female teams rescue.

The gold was taken by NSW club, Kiama Downs, with plenty of emotion at the finish line when mother-daughter duo Leanne and Rhianna Kevill celebrated their victory together.

"I just had blinkers going for that line, I couldn't see anyone around me, I really thought I was in fourth to be honest. The finish was great I just had to run as fast as I could over that line to get the gold,” Rhianna said.

"It was just awesome. It's a great feeling.”

Points Standings

Kirra Beach (Qld) - 47

Kurrawa (Qld) - 32

Kiama Downs (NSW) - 24

North Cronulla (NSW) - 15

Williamstown (Vic) - 12