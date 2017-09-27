PHOTOS: Murwillumbah caravan engulfed by fire

A caravan at Greenhills Caravan Park in Murwillumbah was destroyed by fire overnight.

A caravan at Greenhills Caravan Park in Murwillumbah was destroyed by fire overnight. contributed

A CARAVAN was destroyed by a fire in Murwillumbah overnight.

Emergency services were called to Greenhills Caravan Park, on Tweed Valley Way, about 6.30pm Tuesday.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said the caravan was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived a few minutes later.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"They were on the scene just after 6.30 and when they arrived, the caravan was well alight," he said.

He said the crew quickly had the fire under control and remained at the scene until about 7pm.

Police attended the scene, but Tweed/Byron LAC Inspector Bobbie Cullen said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

Insp Cullen said the caravan was believed to have been unoccupied for some time.

While the cause of the fire had not been determined, she said the incident was not being treated as suspicious and no one was injured.