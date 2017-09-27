23°
News

PHOTOS: Murwillumbah caravan engulfed by fire

A caravan at Greenhills Caravan Park in Murwillumbah was destroyed by fire overnight.
A caravan at Greenhills Caravan Park in Murwillumbah was destroyed by fire overnight. contributed
Liana Turner
by

A CARAVAN was destroyed by a fire in Murwillumbah overnight.

Emergency services were called to Greenhills Caravan Park, on Tweed Valley Way, about 6.30pm Tuesday.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said the caravan was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived a few minutes later.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"They were on the scene just after 6.30 and when they arrived, the caravan was well alight," he said.

He said the crew quickly had the fire under control and remained at the scene until about 7pm.

Police attended the scene, but Tweed/Byron LAC Inspector Bobbie Cullen said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

Insp Cullen said the caravan was believed to have been unoccupied for some time.

While the cause of the fire had not been determined, she said the incident was not being treated as suspicious and no one was injured.

Tweed Daily News
Murwillumbah Class of 2017 celebrate in style

Murwillumbah Class of 2017 celebrate in style

There was plenty of glitz and glamour at the the Murwillumbah High School formal.

Malicious damage and theft at club house

Do you recognise these tags?

POLICE are appealing for any information in regards to the damage

Free fitness classes mark Active Ageing Week in Tweed

Club Active in Tweed Heads South is offering free fitness classes this week.

Fitness classes should be "comfortable for all ages”

Council divided over 'Yes' vote for same-sex marriage

Tweed councillors Reece Byrnes, Chris Cherry, Mayor Katie Milne and Ron Cooper are supporting the Yes campaign for same-sex marriage.

Tweed Shire Council shows support for legalising same-sex marriage.

Local Partners