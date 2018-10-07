Menu
Login
CELEBRATE: Aaron Baker, Tahnee English, Grace Gilliland, Vincent Brockbank
CELEBRATE: Aaron Baker, Tahnee English, Grace Gilliland, Vincent Brockbank Melissa Belanic
News

GALLERY: Murwillumbah High steps out in style

Aisling Brennan
by
7th Oct 2018 12:05 PM

YEAR 12 students from Murwillumbah School celebrated their end of school milestone at their formal dinner.

Days before the HSC exams began, students took a day off from studying to gather celebrate the end of their school days.

Students gathered at the Murwillumbah train station last month to pose for our camera before enjoying their celebrations at the school hall.

The remaining high schools in the shire will celebrate their formals at a host of functions around the Coast in November, after HSC exams are completed.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Watch out for our special formals insert, featuring highlights from every Tweed high school formal for the year.

Purchase your photo online at www.tweeddailynews.com.au/photos/buy

murwillumbah murwillumbah high school tweed formals 2018
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Graffiti vandal charged for damaging school property

    Graffiti vandal charged for damaging school property

    Crime The man allegedly spray painted walls at a shopping centre and school in Kingscliff

    • 7th Oct 2018 11:33 AM
    Man with samurai sword threatening to kill police arrested

    Man with samurai sword threatening to kill police arrested

    Crime Police negotiated with the man for two hours

    Check out what's on this week's gig guide

    Check out what's on this week's gig guide

    News Looking for something to do?

    WATCH: Angry residents protest against Cudgen hospital site

    WATCH: Angry residents protest against Cudgen hospital site

    Politics More than 150 protesters rallied outside the Tweed MP's office

    Local Partners