GALLERY: Murwillumbah High steps out in style

YEAR 12 students from Murwillumbah School celebrated their end of school milestone at their formal dinner.

Days before the HSC exams began, students took a day off from studying to gather celebrate the end of their school days.

Students gathered at the Murwillumbah train station last month to pose for our camera before enjoying their celebrations at the school hall.

The remaining high schools in the shire will celebrate their formals at a host of functions around the Coast in November, after HSC exams are completed.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Watch out for our special formals insert, featuring highlights from every Tweed high school formal for the year.

Purchase your photo online at www.tweeddailynews.com.au/photos/buy