WINNER: Kirra Fowler with her prize winning Steer Ruby during the rhe Grand Parade at the Murwillumbah Show.
GALLERY: Murwillumbah puts on a jolly good show

Aisling Brennan
by
5th Nov 2018 4:32 PM

THE sun was out, the crowds were big and the 118th annual Murwillumbah Show was a roaring success.

Show secretary Tina Giacalone said the two-day event staged at Murwillumbah Showgrounds "went brilliantly”.

"I couldn't have asked for better,” Ms Giacalone said.

"The crowds were big and happy.

"There were many more people who came through (the gates) than last year, they liked the special events and rides that were here.

"We had more animals in general than we had before, it was a bigger year than we have had in the past.”

Crowds flocked to see the horse jumping, catch the excitement of the rodeo, pick up a show bag and watch people get dunked into a barrel of water for charity.

"I think I'm going to make the dunk tank an annual event,” Ms Giacalone said.

"Every single organisation who participated were happy with the money they raised from the event.”

While the clean-up from the festivities continues, Ms Giacalone said she was already planning ahead for 2019, but needed help.

"We need more volunteers,” she said.

"We still desperately need early morning volunteers to help with the judging and setting up - people who can commit to a few hours.”

