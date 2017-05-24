24°
Gallery: NSW Blues hit the track at Cudgen

Daniel McKenzie
| 24th May 2017 4:27 PM
Mitchell Pearce at NSW State of Origin training at Cudgen Leagues Club on Wednesday, May 24
Mitchell Pearce at NSW State of Origin training at Cudgen Leagues Club on Wednesday, May 24 Scott Powick

THE NSW Blues hit the training track at Cudgen Leagues Club for the first time on Wednesday afternoon.

Parochial Blues' fans filled the stands at Ned Byrne Oval as the side - led out for the first time by new captain Boyd Cordner - were put through their paces.

The side looked confident and relaxed as a who's who of Blues champions including Peter Sterling, John Cartwright, Anthony Laffranchi and Steve Roach looked on.

The side will return to Cudgen Leagues Club for training on Thursday as they ramp up preparations for Origin game one on Wednesday, May 31 at Suncorp.

Topics:  blues cudgen cudgen leagues club jarryd hayne laurie daley mitchell pearce nsw blues origin2017 sport state of origin state of origin 2017 tweed sport

