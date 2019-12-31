GALLERY: Our photographer’s best images of 2019

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazard with Tweed State Member Geoff Provest turn the first sod of dirt on the new Cudgen Hospital site.

AS THE year draws to a close, we decided to take a look at some of the photos that defined the year's events.

It's been a year where politics on all three levels, local, state and federal had a major bearing on the Tweed.

However there has been no doubt the biggest issue on the Tweed revolved around the location and construction of the new Tweed Valley Hospital.

While the community was in total agreement that the Tweed was in desperate need of new medical facilities, just where that should go proved to cause major divisions among councillors, be a key factor in the NSW state election and spilt over into the Federal election but to a far lesser degree.

Environmental issues were also major concerns this year as the shire continues to deal with growing developmental pressures.

But one thing that the Tweed has always had to deal with - rain - has again become an issue towards the end of the year but not for reason normally associated with the valley.

Instead of bracing for floods, the Tweed, like so many parts of the country is battling with a lack of rainfall and there doesn't seem to but much relief in sight.

Despite this, residents and visitors have still found ways to enjoy life in this precious part of the country, making the most of what the Tweed Valley has to offer.