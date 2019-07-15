Menu
Garry Wilkinson snapped these pics of Coolmunda Dam near Inglewood, at the weekend.
Garry Wilkinson snapped these pics of Coolmunda Dam near Inglewood, at the weekend. "It was a very sad sight to see with capacity now at just 7.7 per cent. We desperately need serious rain," he said.
Photographer snaps regional dams running dry

Michael Nolan
by
15th Jul 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 2:47 PM
CITY dwellers often lose track of how serious the current drought is, so a Darling Downs photographer wants to set them straight.

Garry Wilkinson spent three months travelling to dams across the region to collect evidence of their declining water levels.

He was shocked to see how low they are.

"It is just a way of telling people in the city that whilst we might have water, other towns in the region are running out, for either drinking supply or irrigation," Mr Wilkinson said.

"They are in dire straits."

Mr Wilkinson visited Leslie Dam, Storm King Dam, Bill Gunn Dam, Coolmunda Dam, Atkinson Dam and Hinze Dam.

Dam Levels, July, 2019

  • Leslie Dam: 6.38 per cent
  • Connolly Dam: 36.5 per cent 
  • Storm King Dam: 26.7 per cent
  • Atkinson Dam: 5.4 per cent 
  • Bill Gunn Dam: 2.4 per cent 
  • Coolmunda Dam: 7.68 per cent
  • Cooby Dam: 32.6 per cent
  • Perseverance Dam: 27 per cent 
  • Cressbrook Dam: 38 per cent

