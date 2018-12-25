Menu
Santa sled: Santa waves to kids at the Seagulls winter playground while riding a toboggan.
News

GALLERY: Santa comes to the Tweed

Rick Koenig
by
24th Dec 2018 2:05 PM

IT'S the most exciting time of the year, as children hang stockings up and leave cookies out for Santa.

Tweed residents are getting into the Christmas spirit as the countdown begins for the big day of festivities with friends and family.

This year we have captured residents all across the region getting among the Christmas activities, from Tweed Heads to Murwillumbah.

Many people are looking forward to meeting with their family, friends and enjoying a well-deserved break before the new year arrives.

From Tweed Shire Council officers, Gold Coast Airport employees and service station attendants, residents have been spotted kicking back and enjoying the festive cheer as Christmas approaches.

We at the Tweed Daily News would like to wish all of our readers a Merry Christmas and happy New Year.

See our Christmas photo gallery below.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
christmas holidays tweed
Tweed Daily News

