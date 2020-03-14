See which 20+ photos made it to the plane spotters finals

The calibre of imagery so impressed the judges of the Gold Coast Airport Plane Spotters Photographic competition that a decision was made to increase the number of finalists to 24.

PLANE spotting has certainly taken off in a big way at the Gold Coast Airport - especially when it comes to putting planes in the picture.

The airport runs an annual plane spotters photographic competition.

This year they received more than 80 entries from enthusiasts across the Tweed and Gold Coast regions and beyond.

The finalists, as nominated by the judges, will be given exclusive airside access to photograph aircraft flying in and out of the airport with the photographer who takes the best photo on the day to win $1000.

Now in its sixth year, the plane spotters competition is the first to be offered by an airport in Australia.

Gold Coast Airport COO Marion Charlton said it was exciting to see the competition grow in popularity and appeal since its launch in 2015.

"The plane spotting community are some of our most passionate stakeholders and this competition is a great way for us to share our love of aviation with them," she said.

"We're excited by the number and calibre of applications received this year, which made the job of picking the top entries tough for our judges.

"From enthusiasts aged as young as 13, to our oldest entrant aged 90, this competition has widespread appeal and we are delighted to offer our finalists a rare chance to get up close to the aircraft."

The finalists will be invited to go airside early morning on Saturday, March 28, when they will be encouraged to let their creative juices flow and come up with a winning shot.