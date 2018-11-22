Menu
GLAM GRADS: Dakotah Tosh, Olivia Harris, Emma Donohue, Josh McGuinness, Caitlin Kirsner and Sophie Williams get ready to celebrate finishing school.
News

GALLERY: St Joseph's College Graduates step out in style

Aisling Brennan
by
22nd Nov 2018 2:29 PM

YEAR 12 students from StJoseph's College glammed up to celebrate their end-of- school milestone at their formal dinner.

Students gathered at the Seagulls Club, Tweed Heads last week to pose for our camera before enjoying their celebrations.

Congratulations to all the students on completing their education.

The remaining high schools in the shire have also celebrated their formals at a host of functions held across the region this week after HSC exams were completed.

The Tweed Daily News will be releasing a special keepsake of the region's formals in full on Saturday, December 1.

Make sure you pick up your copy at a nearby newsagent.

st joseph's college tweed formals 2018
Tweed Daily News

