Gallery: Students go around the world

Centaur Primary School students got into the spirit of things for Multicultural Day. contributed

FROM ninjas to vikings, astronauts to islanders, Centaur Primary School students became a little bit more worldly when the school marked Multicultural Day recently.

Multicultural Day is one of the highlights on the Centaur calendar and this year's event was another colourful affair. In the lead-up to the day, each class researched a country and studied the customs and cultures of it throughout Term 3.

Classrooms are then transformed as they exhibit artworks, interesting facts and features in displays that capture the essence of their adopted country.

When the day finally arrived on August 25, students donned the cultural dress of their chosen country and purchased 'passports' to buy lunch.

A delicious variety of traditional dishes from around the world - prepared and served by Centaur staff - were available for everyone to enjoy on the day.

The school's now keenly awaiting what will be in store for the day next year.

Topics:  centaur primary school multicultural day

Tweed Daily News
