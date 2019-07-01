GALLERY: Students prepare for 12-hour writing fundraiser

Mount Saint Pats students Oliver Webb, Matilda McTaggart and Ailish Eppelstun will be participating in the Write A Book In A Day project.

WRITING a book is a task which usually takes months and years of hard work, but 45 Murwillumbah students will do it in one day.

Mt St Patrick's College is hosting the Write A Book In A Day project to raise money for children with cancer.

This is the second year the college has taken part in the event, after a successful crack at the challenge last year.

The fundraising exercise will involve the 45 students splitting up into teams, and spending 12 hours on Tuesday, July 30 writing a 5000-word book on an unknown topic.

The money raised through the event will be donated to The Kids' Cancer Project, a national charity which raises money for childhood cancer research.

Year 10 student Ailish Eppelstun took part in the project last year and said she was excited to have another go at the one-day challenge.

"It is just such a great day with your friends and the mood throughout the entire day is really good,” she said.

"You talk to the other groups and you swap tips and other fun stuff.

"It is for a good cause as well.”

For Year 8 student Oliver Webb, the excitement of attempting to piece together a 5000-word book with his friends is what drew him to the project.

"I am looking forward to doing this experience with my friends, that is for a good cause,” he said.

"We don't choose a topic, we wait until the day and then we are given a list of topics and ideas.”

The challenge will be held at the school, where students will work together to write their books from 8am-8pm.

The college has been hosting fundraisers throughout the term, and students are seeking sponsorship ahead of the July 30 writing day.

To learn more about the initiative or to find out how you can donate to the Mt St Patrick's College Write A Book In A Day fundraising effort, visit thekidscancerproject.org.au.