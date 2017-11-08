GALLERY: Thousands enjoy Cup Day races in Murwillumbah

The finalists in the Fashion of the Field Couples Enjoying a day at the Tweed Daily News Cup during the Tweed River race day at Murwillumbah ;

THOUSANDS of people gathered at the Tweed River Jockey Club for the venue's annual Melbourne Cup Day race meet yesterday.

An estimated 3000 people descended on the racecourse for the day, which featured six races throughout the day.

Murwillumbah trainer Daiki Chujo rejoiced in his first win since he began training 18 months ago, when Miss Honeyflow took out the Tweed Daily New Maiden Plate.

Miss Honeyflow wad ridden by Ballina jockey Noriyuki Masuda.

"It was good,” Masuda said.

"She was the best on the field.”

Chujo said it had been a challenging journey to the race track, but he was thrilled with Miss Honeyflow's efforts.

"She had a bit of an injury... and then she had a flu so it as tricky to come to this race,” he said.

Miss Honeyflow had been the favourite for the 1200m race, which was the second race of the day.

Gold Coast jockey Laura Cheshire claimed the first race of the day - the JH Williams Murwillumbah Maiden Plate - on Sugar Suzzle, trained by Angela Plumb.

Cheshire said the Race 1 victory was an improvement on her August 25 race at the club, during which she lost her bridle on Secret Blend, also trained by Plumb, and endured three laps before coming to a stop.

Cheshire also rode Marlahn, trained by Warwick-based Garry Schwenke, to a win in the Ellis & Baxter Solicitors & Attorney Cup Benchmark 45 handicap.

Brooke Ainsworth took out the last two races of the day on Alfie Junior and Hooked a Beauty respectively, while Fiona Jervis rode Tergrande to victory in Race 3, the DJ Stringer Real Estate Maiden Plate.

Tweed River Jockey Club general manager Leanne Moore, who yesterday marked her first Melbourne Cup Day in the role, said she was pleased the rain stayed away and the crowds were well-behaved.

"It was a really good day,” Moore said.

"I was definitely nervous going into it, being my first Melbourne Cup Day, but it all came together really well.”

It'll be a busy few months for the club, with another race meet next Friday, November 17, followed by the twilight meet on December 8, followed by events on January 2 and 7.