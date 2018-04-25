Menu
Standing guard at the Tweed Heads Anzac Day memorial service. Aisling Brennan
GALLERY: Thousands honour Anzac Day at Tweed Heads

Aisling Brennan
25th Apr 2018 5:26 PM

YOUNG and old shared a collective moment of silence for the Anzacs in Tweed Heads, as the sun shone down on the memorial fountain in Chris Cunningham Park.

Around 8000 people gathered outside Twin Towns Services Club for the main Anzac Day service to watch returned servicemen and women, their families and local school children march with their heads held high towards the memorial service on the banks of Jack Evans Boat Harbour, Tweed Heads.

The crowd's reverence was amplified across the park as they listened to stories of war read aloud by Tweed River High School student Silas Woodhall, St Joseph's College student Oscar Winters and Banora Point High School student Joshua Reeves, who spoke about The Sinai and Palestine Campaign of 1918, the Western Front and the 100 Day Offensive.

"It's great to see everybody come and participate, particularly the younger kids,” Tweed Heads Coolangatta RSL Sub Branch secretary John Griffin said.

"The two young ladies this morning at the Dawn Service spoke well, as did the boys today. I don't think we'll ever move away from having the kids. The kids do it better.”

It was difficult to miss the significance of the great part played by the younger generation in today's services.

Schools from across the Tweed joined the march alongside the returned and current servicemen and women, while the Tweed Heads South Public School choir led the crowd in singing the Australian and New Zealand national anthems.

"It's an honour walking with them, and to see all the people come out to support them,” Tweed River High School captain Corey Cox said, after carrying the Australian flag during the march.

The crowd watched on in silence as representatives laid their wreaths at the base of the Anzac memorial before the ceremony came to end, just as the rain started to pour down.

