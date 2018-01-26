GALLERY: Tweed celebrates Australia Day

SPLASH: Enjoying Australia Day 2018 at the Murwilumbah Council swimming pools are Amy Van den Akker, Jahna Blaikie, Stephen Pelikan and Alexis Pelikan.

Scott Powick

WHILE there's been a lot of debate about changing the date around the country, Tweed residents came together to celebrate Australia Day.

There were events organised around the shire on Friday honouring those who had worked tirelessly for the community by presenting many with Australia Day honours.

Tumbulgum Residents Association president Jenny Kidd said she was "humbled” to receive the Tweed volunteer of the year ward alongside Banora Point resident Pat Tate.

"You do the work you do because it's what's needs to be done when you're in the role and you enjoy doing it,” Ms Kidd said, referring to the work she did ensuring assistance was given to families effected during the March 2017 floods.

"The community really appreciates it.

"When there's things that need to be done and people appreciate what you do, then you get joy out of it as well.”

This is the first time the Volunteer of the Year was awarded to two different people.

Ms Tate, who has represented the Banora Point community for many years, said it wasn't about the recognition but instead her passion for her community.

"I just enjoy helping people out,” Ms Tate said.

More than 40 people from 12 countries were sworn in as new Australian citizens at Murwillumbah Civic Centre during the official Australia Day ceremony on Friday.

"We've waited a long time for this, we've waited eight years,” Murwillumbah resident Kushal Bhargav said after he was sworn in as a citizen.

As the temperature reached a maximum 32 degrees in some parts of the shire, many residents chose to spend the day cooling off at the local swimming pools or by the beach with family and friends.