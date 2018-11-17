GALLERY: Tweed River High School students shine

FASHION: Sasha McDonald, Ally Tangapa, Alyssa Chorlton and Teqiri Mortimer ahead of the Tweed River High School formal at Bond University.

TWEED River High School students walked the red carpet last week at their Year 12 formal.

The students posed for our camera at the Bond University on the Gold Coast ahead of their big night last week.

Congratulations to all the students on completing their education.

Tweed Daily News will be previewing some of the glamorous photos over the next couple of weeks.

Watch out for our special formals insert on December 1, featuring highlights from every Tweed high school formal for the year.