Menu
Login
FASHION: Sasha McDonald, Ally Tangapa, Alyssa Chorlton and Teqiri Mortimer ahead of the Tweed River High School formal at Bond University.
FASHION: Sasha McDonald, Ally Tangapa, Alyssa Chorlton and Teqiri Mortimer ahead of the Tweed River High School formal at Bond University. Melissa Belanic
News

GALLERY: Tweed River High School students shine

Aisling Brennan
by
16th Nov 2018 4:46 PM

TWEED River High School students walked the red carpet last week at their Year 12 formal.

The students posed for our camera at the Bond University on the Gold Coast ahead of their big night last week.

Congratulations to all the students on completing their education.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Tweed Daily News will be previewing some of the glamorous photos over the next couple of weeks.

Watch out for our special formals insert on December 1, featuring highlights from every Tweed high school formal for the year.

tweed formals 2018 tweed river high school
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Mayor's plea for Tweed

    Mayor's plea for Tweed

    News "Developers have been attempting to get the Cudgen Plateau rezoned for decades”

    Why not do a long lunch on Sunday?

    Why not do a long lunch on Sunday?

    News Fins at Plantation House is open for Sunday lunch

    Terror as sharks circle stranded fishermen

    Terror as sharks circle stranded fishermen

    Environment Footage has been released of the stomach-churning moment.

    Richmond's National Party candidate revealed

    Richmond's National Party candidate revealed

    Politics Tweed Heads businessman selected to contest Federal seat.

    Local Partners