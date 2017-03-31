GALLERY: Tweed swept away by flood waters

Tweed Heads State Emergency Services Swift Water Rescue crew and Tweed Heads Police move into Chinderah to assist with relocating locals

AS THE Tweed continues to deal with rising flood levels, thousands of properties have been inundated by flood water.

Police and emergency services are doing their best to ensure everyone remains safe during these harsh weather conditions but urge people to remain cautious.

The SES has issued a series of orders, including evacuation alerts and flood safety advice for Murwillumbah, Tweed Heads, Banora Point, Chinderah, Fingal and Kingscliff.

The Tweed Daily News will continue to provide updates as soon as they are received.